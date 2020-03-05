Fort Bend ISD’s Settlers Way Elementary presents ‘Little Howler’ and ‘Rainbow in the Desert’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week on The Art Spot, we're featuring student artwork from students over at several Fort Bend ISD schools.

Today's pieces come to us from Settlers Way Elementary.

Our first piece is by 10-year-old Emily Gan. She's in the 4th grade and she calls her piece "Little Howler." Emily says that she loves art because it allows her to be herself and to be creative.

Our second piece is by 10-year-old Eshaal Farrukh. She's in the 5th grade, and she calls her piece "Rainbow in the Desert." Eshaal says she enjoyed making this piece of work because it helped her express how she feels. She says she feels excited about creating all the color in her work.