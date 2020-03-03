Fort Bend ISD’s Settlers Way Elementary presents ‘The Dinosaurroaring Picture’ and ‘The Express’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week on The Art Spot, we're featuring student artwork from students over at several Fort Bend ISD schools.

Our first piece today is by 6-year-old Anthony John Mathew. He's in kindergarten over at Settlers Way Elementary, and he calls his piece "The Dinosaurroaring Picture," and Anthony says that he loves art because he can make whatever he wants. He also says the best thing about the picture he made is that it's of his favorite thing, dinosaurs.

Our second piece is by 5-year-old Kai Ren Thompson. He's also in kinder at Settlers Way Elementary, and he calls his piece "The Express." Kai says that his brother likes trains, so he found shapes to make this train. Kai also says that the best thing about making this picture was getting help and ideas from his friends.