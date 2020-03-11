Harmony Pubic School’s Harmony Science Academy Houston presents ‘Summer in Central Asia’ and ‘Great Waves’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week on The Art Spot, we're featuring student artwork from the students over at Harmony Public School's Harmony Science Academy in Houston.

Our first canvas is by 16-year-old Robert Martinez. He's a junior, and he calls his piece "Summer in Central Asia." Robert says that his love for art simply comes from the ability to bring his ideas to life. He says that art allows there to be a connection between the viewer and his work. He went on to say that inspiration not only comes from a photo, but an empty canvas waiting to be brought to life.

Our second piece is by 15-year-old Lorelle LeFang. She's a freshman, and she calls her piece "Great Waves." For this piece, Lorelle says they were studying lines in art class. So she chose different types of lines, like zig-zag, vertical , spiral, curved, thick and thin. She also loves sunsets at the beach, so she tried creating that using the different types of lines she learned about.