Harmony Public Schools’ Harmony Science Academy Houston presents ‘A Challenging Road’ and ‘Sub-Saharan Beauty’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week on The Art Spot, we're showcasing pieces of art from students over at Harmony Public School's Harmony Science Academy in Houston.

Our first piece this morning is by 15-year-old Saliha Kavafoglu. She's a freshman, and she calls her piece "A Challenging Road." Saliha says that her study was on impressionism, and that she tried to embody color and movement. She says the sunset was her main inspiration, and that she loves the transition of colors she created, and its reflection onto the road.

Our second piece is by 15-year-old Harmony Rangel. She's a sophomore, and she calls her piece "Sub-Saharan Beauty." Harmony says the reason she loves art is because she's able to express her thoughts and emotions through art pieces that she creates. With this piece,she says she wanted to express how beautiful sub-Saharan culture is.