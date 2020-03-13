Harmony Public School’s Harmony Science Academy Houston presents ‘Utagawa Hiroshige’

The Art Spot
Data pix.

This week on The Art Spot, we featured student artwork from students over at Harmony Public School's Harmony Science Academy Houston.

Our last piece to feature this week was done by 16-year-old David Gomez. He's a junior and he calls his painting "Utagawa Hiroshige." David says he loves art because it makes his mother happy and joyful when she sees his work, so that motivates him to do work that makes her happy and proud. He also says that art helps to soothe his emotions, and it's taught him to have better patience.

