Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week on The Art Spot, we've been showcasing artwork from students over at HISD's B.C. Elmore Elementary. The pieces they're sharing with us are part of a candy-themed art project they did in class.

Our piece today is a canvas painting done by 11-year-old Mariah Mayberry. She calls it "Texas Size Shake." When asked what she loves about art, Mariah's answer was simple. She says she just loves everything about it, and always gets excited talking about it.