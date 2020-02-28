Houston ISD’s B.C. Elmore Elementary presents ‘Art Is So Sweet Car’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

All this week on The Art Spot we've shown you wonderful and creative pieces from students over at B.C. Elmore Elementary. The pieces they did were part of a candy-themed project, and we're down to our last piece this week.

America Martinez, a 10-year-old fourth grader at the school created a car out of candy. She calls it "Art Is So Sweet Car." America says she loves art because she loves making art out of candy.

Thank you to the art teacher, Ms. Coretta Dill and Principal Fugit, and all the students for sharing their artwork with us.