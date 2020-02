Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week on The Art Spot, we’ve been showing you pieces of artwork from students over HISD’s B.C. Elmore Elementary. The pieces they submitted were part of a candy-themed project.

Today’s piece is by 10-year-old Jean Nibaruta. She’s in the fifth grade, and she calls her canvas “Bubble Gum.” Jean says she loves art because she loves the way she can express herself through it.