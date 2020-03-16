Spring ISD’s Claughton Middle School presents ‘Blue Eye’ and ‘Farm Land’

This week on The Art Spot, we're showcasing pieces of art from students over at Spring ISD's Claughton Middle School.

Our two pieces today are from Ariana. She calls her first piece "blue eye." She says this piece is about someone with a beautiful blue eye and long brown hair. All the colors around her are the beautiful colors she sees in her mind.

Ariana's second piece is called "farm land." She says her inspiration behind this one was her grandpa and grandma because they loved horses and animals. Ariana says she loves art because she enjoys expressing her creativity.

