Spring ISD’s Claughton Middle School presents ‘Chinese Dragon’ and ‘Love Is’

This week on The Art Spot, we're showcasing pieces of art from students over at Spring ISD's Claughton Middle School.

Our first piece, "Chinese Dragon" is by Julissa Cruz! She says this piece is a linoleum print which is inspired by Chinese depictions of dragons. Julissa carved then printed this artwork with black ink.

Our second piece is by Julissa as well, and it's called "Love Is." Julissa says this a realistic drawing of horses using prismacolor pencils. Julissa loves art because it helps her relax and she likes trying creative things.