Spring ISD’s Claughton Middle School presents ‘Light Pink, Lime Green’ and ‘Flores’

This week on The Art Spot, we're showcasing pieces of art from students over at Spring ISD's Claughton Middle School.

Our first piece, "Light Pink, Lime Green," is by J'Myri Bob! This was a photograph she took in a studio setting, where the light and backdrop were controlled in order to focus on the colors. J'Myri loves art because she enjoys being able to do creative things.

Our second piece, "Flores," is by Melody Flores! Melody says her last name means "flowers" in Spanish. She loves art because you can express your creativity and mood.