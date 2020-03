Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week on The Art Spot, we've showcased pieces of art from students over at Spring ISD's Claughton Middle School.

Our last two pieces are by Tran Nguyen! Her first piece is called "Realistic Portrait!" Tran says she simply drew this person that popped in her hand. She chose this person because she says her look was interesting.

Tran's second piece is called "Colorful Dream!" Tran loves art because she feels like it's the best way to express her feelings and thoughts — without using words.