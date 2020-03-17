Spring ISD’s Claughton Middle School presents ‘Talavera Tiles’ and ‘The Beauty of Sea Life’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week on The Art Spot, we're showcasing pieces of art from students over at Spring ISD's Claughton Middle School.

Edwin says his first piece was inspired by the Talavera Tiles — the colors used to express mexican culture and tradition. Edwin drew this piece and then carefully painted the design by hand.

Edwin's second piece is called "The Beauty of Sea Life." He created this artwork to inspire the community to keep oceans clean. Edwin says he loves art because it's where he can express his thoughts and feelings — letting his imagination run free!