Submit your child’s artwork for The Art Spot

The Art Spot
Posted: / Updated:

If you’re familiar with Morning Dose, you’ll know The Art Spot. It’s our segment where we feature student artwork. Normally we display the art on the set. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closing of schools, we’ve asked you to start sending photos of your child’s art instead.

Parents, teachers, THANK YOU! You all have stepped up and sent us some amazing pieces.

If you’re looking to send in submissions for The Art Spot, we’ve only got a couple of weeks left to showcase it on Morning Dose. At the end of the month, we conclude the segment till the fall.

Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Morning Dose, Hannah Trippett - Comparing Great Depression to Today's Economy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morning Dose, Hannah Trippett - Comparing Great Depression to Today's Economy"

Morning Dose, Courtney Carpenter - Texas Reopening Barber Shops, Nail Salons

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morning Dose, Courtney Carpenter - Texas Reopening Barber Shops, Nail Salons"

Morning Dose, Trey Serna - Your Child's Art Could Be Featured

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morning Dose, Trey Serna - Your Child's Art Could Be Featured"

Morning Dose, Lindsey Day - Wednesday Weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morning Dose, Lindsey Day - Wednesday Weather"

Blue Angels fly over Houston

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blue Angels fly over Houston"

Blue Angels fly Over Houston

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blue Angels fly Over Houston"
More Video

Food Truck Friday

More Food Truck Friday

It's Not Hou It's Me

More It's Not Hou It's Me

Fitness Friday

More Fitness Friday

More Morning Dose

More Morning Dose

Latest Weather Forecast

More Weather

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Class Acts

More Class Acts

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular