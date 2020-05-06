Submit your child’s artwork for The Art Spot

If you’re familiar with Morning Dose, you’ll know The Art Spot. It’s our segment where we feature student artwork. Normally we display the art on the set. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closing of schools, we’ve asked you to start sending photos of your child’s art instead.

Parents, teachers, THANK YOU! You all have stepped up and sent us some amazing pieces.

If you’re looking to send in submissions for The Art Spot, we’ve only got a couple of weeks left to showcase it on Morning Dose. At the end of the month, we conclude the segment till the fall.

