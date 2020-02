Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Having access to clean water is a right! Unfortunately, over 600 million people do not have access to safe, clean water to bathe with or drink. The world's largest youth water organization, "Thirst Project," is doing their best to decrease this number.

Road Warriors with the Thirst Project Sabria Joaquin and T.J. Eaglin shared how their organization is saving lives in over 10 countries and what viewers could do to help!