TWC pauses reinstatement of work search requirements

Morning Dose

by: Anthony Cave

Posted: / Updated:

Texas Workforce Commission pauses requirements

June 30, 2020 – Today the Texas Workforce Commission is pausing the work search requirement for unemployment benefits, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. COMPLETE STATEMENT

June 6, 2020 –

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Workforce Commission plans to reinstate work search requirements for those on unemployment July 6.

Initially, the agency waived this requirement at the start of the pandemic.

According to TWC spokesman Cisco Gamez, when people request payment every two weeks starting July 19, they’ll have to answer whether or not they’ve been actively searching for work.

Gamez said three work search activities per week are required. Furloughed employees with a return to work date are exempt, while self-employed individuals have to show they’ve taking steps to reopen their business.

“If you do not plan to reopen your business, you must complete a work search registration and seek work,” he said.

Share this story

TOP VIDEO

Aretha Franklin Trailer

Syndication /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Aretha Franklin Trailer"

Foul play suspected in Guillen disappearance

Syndication /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Foul play suspected in Guillen disappearance"
More Video

It's Not Hou It's Me

More It's Not Hou It's Me

Fitness Friday

More Fitness Friday

More Morning Dose

More Morning Dose

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES

Monday Sprinkles

Monday Weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Weather"

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Class Acts

More Class Acts

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular