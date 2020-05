Kellianne Barron and Vivian Nguyen are third grade teachers at Fort Bend ISD’s Commonwealth Elementary. They’ve been doing virtual lessons with their students for weeks now, and wanted to come up with a fun way to connect with their students.

Morning Dose host Trey Serna has their story:

They teamed up to make a music video parody of the song “When Will I See You Again” from the Disney movie “Tangled.”