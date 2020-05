HOUSTON- Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office is investigating after a car crashed into a hotel, killing two people Monday morning.

The crash happened in the 16000 block of the North Freeway at a Super 8 hotel. The Aldine Fire Department was called to the crash around 1:45 a.m.

Precinct 4 confirmed two males inside the car died. So far, their identities have not been released. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.



Two people are dead after a car crashed into a Super 8 in north Houston early this morning. The I-45N frontage road at Richey Road is shut down as crews continue to investigate. @CW39Houston pic.twitter.com/yqnzmC7Gyk — Courtney Carpenter (@CourtneyCW39) May 25, 2020

The 1 vehicle fatality accident worked earlier At IH-45 at Richey as cleared. Two males were confirmed dead in the vehicle and Constables will continue their investigation. pic.twitter.com/usz2m64YEf — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) May 25, 2020