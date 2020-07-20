TxDOT Launches Motorcycle Safety Campaign

Beginning this week, TxDOT is launching its “Share the Road: Look Twice for Motorcycles” campaign, which aims to alert drivers to the risks that motorcyclists face and suggests safety precautions motorists can take to protect both motorcyclists and themselves.
The campaign reminds drivers that motorcycles are small and can be hard to see. In 2019, 412 motorcyclists were killed in Texas, and more than 1,800 were seriously injured.
The highest numbers of fatal motorcycle crashes last year occurred in Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, El Paso, Corpus Christi, Lubbock and Odessa.
CW39’s Courtney Carpenter has this report:
