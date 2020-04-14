VIDEO: #979VirtualProm to feature Houston artists in new tradition

This Friday!

Morning Dose anchor Shannon LaNier talks with DJ Young Jazz about the virtual prom hosted by 97.9 The Box. The station has hosted proms for the last two years. This year, plans have changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year we’re not able to do our annual prom event. So let’s do it in the virtual space. That’s where everything is poppin’ now. The prom is open to everyone. Right now, we have three artists secured throughout the night to check in. Some special acts right out of H-town, tapping into the prom too. DJ Young Jazz

Watch the video to find out how to submit a #979virtualprom entry for a chance to win a Turkey Leg Hut family delivery give-a-way:

Throughout the night, a “Red Carpet Best Dressed” winner will be announced. A Prom King and Queen will also be announced during the virtual LIVE event on Instagram.