VIDEO: CDC says 2021 will be challenging

Summer vacations are a possibility but the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
However, Dr. Robert Redfield says even after the pandemic eases, the U.S. can’t be caught flat-footed in 2021.
Get prepared for next year; which will be another challenging time. We’ve under-invested in public health in this nation. We’re preparing for significant expansion.
-Head of CDC
Dr. Redfield says the CDC is taking steps to avoid mitigation they’re experiencing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Watch for more details: