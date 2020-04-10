 

VIDEO: CDC says 2021 will be challenging

Morning Dose
Posted: / Updated:

CDC says 2021 will be challenging

Summer vacations are a possibility but the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, Dr. Robert Redfield says even after the pandemic eases, the U.S. can’t be caught flat-footed in 2021.

Get prepared for next year; which will be another challenging time. We’ve under-invested in public health in this nation. We’re preparing for significant expansion.

-Head of CDC

Dr. Redfield says the CDC is taking steps to avoid mitigation they’re experiencing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch for more details:

Share this story

Food Truck Friday

More Food Truck Friday

It's Not Hou It's Me

More It's Not Hou It's Me

Fitness Friday

More Fitness Friday

More Morning Dose

More Morning Dose

Latest Weather Forecast

More Weather

Class Acts

More Class Acts
More Remarkable Women

Popular

Latest

More Morning Dose