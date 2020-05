Though most of us won't see rain today, if you live out west of I-45 or north of I-10, you have a slight chance of seeing severe weather. Gusty winds, lightning and hail are the main threats.

Rain chances will be in the forecast every day, but the best chances continue to look like they'll be on the weekend. From today through Sunday, some models are showing rainfall totals between 3 and 4 inches. If this pans out, your sprinklers might get a break.