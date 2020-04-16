VIDEO: How COVID-19 is impacting real estate

RENTING? – Can you be evicted or foreclosed on during the COVID-19 pandemic? Find out about that and how to get an edge as a real estate agent.

Morning Dose anchor Shannon LaNier talks with real estate pros Ryan and Royale Jockers of Ryan and Royale Realty about forgiveness on evictions in place right now.

Jockers say there’s also a big difference between forbearance and forgiveness folks need to be aware of.

The Jockers recommend forgiveness from your lender.

The Texas Gulf Coast Area Labor Federation asking Mayor of Houston to pass rent relief

Real estate remain an essential industry. However, the local market is suffering due to unemployment. “Less people qualify for a loan, but the market is still moving. It’s just moving at a slower pace,” Royale says.

With adversity, comes opportunity. It’s a great time for buyers. Royale Jockers,



Credit scores now have to be 660 to qualify for loans. Also, more stringent protocol is in place to verify the employment of buyers.

VIDEO: So what are some of the pros and cons for buyers right now? What about financing? Watch the video below for those details and more!

Like most Americans around the country, the Jockers are adjusting to meet the needs of their clients. Maintaining social distancing, using masks and gloves are just a couple of things they use to stay safe.

They’ve also made the bold move of investing in 360-virtual tours to meet the needs of their clients while maintaining social distancing safety protocol.

The key is to get virtual traffic up and physical traffic down. You get to be like an avatar and get to feel the functionality and floor plan of the house. Ryan Jockers, Ryan and Royale Realty

Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.