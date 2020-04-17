How Fort Bend ISD responded to COVID-19 pandemic

Now that all schools in Texas are to remain closed the rest of the school year, we take a look back at how the pandemic impacted local school districts.

Morning Dose reporter Trey Serna spoke with Fort Bend County’s Dr. Charles Dupre in this three part series starting with exactly how they learned the COVID-19 pandemic would have an impact on their schools and how to proceed to protect the students in their district.

Dr. Charles Dupre spoke about how his district was the first to cancel in-person instruction for the remainder of the school year, how they came to that decision, and his message to parents who aren’t happy with it. Here’s a look:

Lastly, Dr. Charles Dupre shared his message to the Class of 2020, plus how he thinks public education will be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

