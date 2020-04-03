VIDEO: How Houston families can keep kids busy and prepare for Easter

Morning Dose
Posted: / Updated:

keeping kids busy during stay at home, easter ideas

How are you keeping your kids busy? Share your Easter ideas with us.

With kids now home 24/7, parents are getting creative when it comes to ways to keep kids productive, busy and entertained.

KIAH’s Shannon LaNier spoke with Megan with Houston Moms Blog to discuss how to keep kids busy. The blog is also filled with several resources from school calendars to resources for families.

Here she shares more about the Houston Mom’s Ultimate Guide to Quarantine Resources, as well as how to talk to your kids about COVID-19.

Here’s a look!

