 

VIDEO: How restaurants can survive during COVID-19 pandemic

Posted: / Updated:
Houston’s original cajun restaurant celebrates 40 years

The secret to the restaurant’s success is simple: nothing has changed since the day they opened. Every sauce and ever recipe, down to mama’s gumbo, untouched nearly 40 years.

The restaurant industry is being crippled by COVID-19 with at least 3 million industry employees now out of work. So what’s the key to survival? Morning Dose found out!

Kyle Noonan, who owns 11 restaurants around Texas, shares his story with Morning Dose’s Maria Sotolongo. Noonan discusses his businesses and the difficult transition down to 3 restaurants.

We’re doing the best we can. Our company is down 98%. We’re pretty close to zero, but we’re still hanging in there and fighting the good fight. Our concepts were designed to be experiential places. We never had a take-out program. Take out and delivery is still thriving.

Kyle Noonan 

So what’s the winning strategy for restaurants to stay in business?

Watch this video to find out:

