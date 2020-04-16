VIDEO: “In the Dark” actress Perry Mattfeld on Season Two airing TONIGHT

The second season of the CW39 show “In the Dark” starts tonight. Morning Dose spoke with actress Perry Mattfeld who plays “Murphy,” explains playing a blind character and Hollywood today.

Morning Dose anchor Shannon LaNier also finds out what season two of the crime thriller has in store for viewers.

If you missed season one, Mattfeld says it’s an introduction of the characters.

Season Two is the beginning. It’s where it all starts. Perry Mattfield, “In the Dark” actress who plays Murphy

Mattfeld explains that character is also blind, which has been an educational experience for everyone involved on the show.

What’s it like working in Hollywood with everything shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic?

Watch the video for more!

