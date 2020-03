Latasha Bishop is a kindergarten teacher at Katy ISD’s McRoberts Elementary. She takes pride in her job, and her students – her little bee’s as she calls them. But this Queen B, like many other teachers, was caught off guard with the COVID-19 situation we’re all facing. What she thought would be like any other Spring Break, turned out to be so much more.

“They told us that we were going to be on a one-week extension spring break, and I thought that’s like Christmas break, so that’s not too bad,” Bishop said.