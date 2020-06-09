VIDEO: Stars Jamie Foxx, and Al B. Sure, Ne-Yo attend George Floyd funeral in Houston

Host Jamie Foxx kicked off the BET Awards by telling viewers he was there to celebrate.

More than 6,300 people attended Monday’s visitation for George Floyd. Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy for George Floyd today and called attention to widely known entertainment artists there at the Fountain of Praise for Floyd.

Rev. Sharpton called upon Academy Award winning actor & singer Jamie Foxx to stand and be recognized. Here is a brief CW39 clip of him as he stood briefly within the crowd.

Foxx is widely known for his comedic career that began in the 1980’s and for his portrayal of Ray Charles in the 2004 bio-pic “Ray.”

Also in attendance to pay his final respects to George Floyd was music artist Al B. Sure!. Here is a brief CW39 clip of him as he stood to within the crowded church.

Al B. Sure! is best known for his 1988 hit “Nite and Day.”

Certified platinum recording artist Ne-Yo performed today at the private funeral for George Floyd. Here is the clip of his full performance. Ne-Yo is widely known for hits like “Miss Independent” & “Closer.”