Small businesses can still apply for Paycheck Protection Plan

Within a week’s time, the Paycheck Protection Plan has depleted the $349 billion it had for small businesses. Businesses can still apply for when funding is replenished.

Morning Dose anchor Shannon LaNier talks with Inc. Magazine’s Kimberly Weisul about advise for small businesses currently struggling during the pandemic.

There is a lot of assistance out there. It may be difficult and a lot of paperwork to get, but your are eligible. If you have not been eligible for this sort of help before, you are now. Inc. Magazine’s Kimberly Weisul

She recommends community banks compared to larger banks that are now overwhelmed.

The Paycheck Protection Program remains in effect for employers. Watch the video for how to make it work for you.

