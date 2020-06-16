WARNING!! GRAPHIC VIDEO!! Law enforcement needs your help ID’ing suspects in brutal attack

Morning Dose
Posted: / Updated:

This is a video of a male being attacked by other males on Sunday, June 14, 2020 around 7:00 P.M., at an Exxon Convenience Store located at 7134 Oakwood Glen Boulevard Spring, TX 77379.

The criminal case is being investigated by our partners at the Harris County Sheriff’s office. If anyone knows the identity of any of these suspects, please contact CRIME STOPPERS at 713-222-8477.

EVERYONE NEEDS TO BE AWARE AT ALL TIMES OF THEIR SURROUNDINGS. STAY SAFE!

Follow us at ‪Facebook.com/precinct4 to receive live feeds on crime and arrests in your area.

Share this story

LOCAL VIDEO

WARNING!! GRAPHIC VIDEO!! LAW ENFORCEMENT NEEDS YOUR HELP ID'ING SUSPECTS IN BRUTAL ATTACK!!

Thumbnail for the video titled "WARNING!! GRAPHIC VIDEO!! LAW ENFORCEMENT NEEDS YOUR HELP ID'ING SUSPECTS IN BRUTAL ATTACK!!"

Top Stories: BorderReport.com

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Stories: BorderReport.com"

Caught On Video: Father Drives Pickup Off Cliff With 2 Daughters Inside

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caught On Video: Father Drives Pickup Off Cliff With 2 Daughters Inside"

Houston Pet Set Pet Food Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Houston Pet Set Pet Food Drive"
More Video

It's Not Hou It's Me

More It's Not Hou It's Me

Fitness Friday

More Fitness Friday

More Morning Dose

More Morning Dose

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TOASTY TUESDAY

Countdown to summer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Countdown to summer"

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Class Acts

More Class Acts

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular