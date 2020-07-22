WEATHER ALERT – Possible Tropical Depression

Carry your umbrella as you head out today. CW39’s Maria Sotolongo has your Wednesday forecast. There’s activity in the tropics that looks to be pushing west toward Texas. She tells us about when it could possibly become a tropical depression. Here’s a look!
- US orders China to close its consulate in Houston in the Montrose
- Newsfeed Now: Shooting at Chicago funeral home; Deer breaks into home
- Migrant kids held in US hotels, then expelled
- Second stimulus checks: GOP disagreement could delay direct payments
- TRAFFIC ALERT – Slick Roadways
Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.