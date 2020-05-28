What graduates want

If you’re wondering what to get your graduate, we have some ideas from some experts. Affirm released survey insights on the class of 2020.
An interesting finding: Grads still want a trip or experience as a gift from friends and family.
If you’re still looking to get gifts for your graduates, they’ve come up with these findings that may help you with gift ideas.
- Casual Ceremony Attire: Over 80% of grads are attending their graduation this year; over 60% are wearing PJs or athleisure
- Post-Grad Travel Plans: 80% of graduates rescheduled travel plans, with 70% shifting to 2021
- Putting Plans on Hold: 70% of graduates have postponed or canceled moving
- Instead, grads plan to spend the summer consuming content: 63% plan to watch movies or TV, 60% will be listening to music and 59% are planning to stay connected by doing video calls with friends/family
- What Grads Want: Graduates still want trips or experiences during this time but are banking on gift cards/cash and electronics
- Before the pandemic, the top three gifts people wanted to receive were gift cards/cash (35%), a trip or experience (25%), and electronics (15%)
- Since the pandemic, a trip or experience remains a top three most coveted gift (15%) but it’s now behind gift cards/cash (50%) and electronics (about 20%)
- What Friends/Family Plan to Buy:
- Before the pandemic, the top three gifts people were planning to give were gift cards/cash (40%), electronics (25%), and a trip or experience (15%)
- Now, home decor or furniture (15%) has replaced a trip or experience in the top three, just behind gift cards/cash (50%), and electronics (15%)
Here for the full findings.
