What graduates want

If you’re wondering what to get your graduate, we have some ideas from some experts. Affirm released survey insights on the class of 2020.

An interesting finding: Grads still want a trip or experience as a gift from friends and family.

If you’re still looking to get gifts for your graduates, they’ve come up with these findings that may help you with gift ideas.

Casual Ceremony Attire: Over 80% of grads are attending their graduation this year; over 60% are wearing PJs or athleisure

80% of graduates rescheduled travel plans, with 70% shifting to 2021 Putting Plans on Hold: 70% of graduates have postponed or canceled moving Instead, grads plan to spend the summer consuming content: 63% plan to watch movies or TV, 60% will be listening to music and 59% are planning to stay connected by doing video calls with friends/family

70% of graduates have postponed or canceled moving What Grads Want: Graduates still want trips or experiences during this time but are banking on gift cards/cash and electronics Before the pandemic, the top three gifts people wanted to receive were gift cards/cash (35%), a trip or experience (25%), and electronics (15%) Since the pandemic, a trip or experience remains a top three most coveted gift (15%) but it’s now behind gift cards/cash (50%) and electronics (about 20%)

