11-yr-old’s nonprofit ‘Lily’s Toy Box’ gives free toys to kids struggling during COVID-19

HOUSTON – When she was just 8 years old, Lily DuBose started her own nonprofit called Lily’s Toy Box. She wanted to give free toys to kids who lost everything during Hurricane Harvey.

Three years later, she’s given away more than 5,000 toys through her non-profit. Now, the 11-yr-old wants to help kids who are struggling during COVID-19 or children whose parents are first responders and healthcare workers.

CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe paid a visit to Lily’s Toy Box to see how we can help her spread some joy.

For more information on Lily’s Toy Box, please visit: https://lilystoybox.com/

