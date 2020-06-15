16-yr-old Sugar Land girl writes song for healthcare workers on the front lines

Where's Maggie

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUGAR LAND—16-year-old Lilith Max has been spending her days in quarantine at her home studio in Sugar Land.

In between finishing the semester in virtual school, she has been recording and producing music. Her latest single, “Hold On” is a tribute to all the healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Morning Dose’s Maggie Flecknoe caught up with Max at her Sugar Land home studio, where she discussed her inspiration for the song and performed.

For more on Lilith Max and her music, please visit: http://lilith-max.com/

 

Share this story

LOCAL VIDEO

Houston Pet Set Pet Food Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Houston Pet Set Pet Food Drive"

Investigation underway after explosion at Museum District bar 8a

Thumbnail for the video titled "Investigation underway after explosion at Museum District bar 8a"

Investigation underway after explosion at Museum District bar 7a

Thumbnail for the video titled "Investigation underway after explosion at Museum District bar 7a"

Fitness Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fitness Friday"

Austin Police Reform

Thumbnail for the video titled "Austin Police Reform"
More Video

It's Not Hou It's Me

More It's Not Hou It's Me

Fitness Friday

More Fitness Friday

More Morning Dose

More Morning Dose

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

FANTASTIC WEEKEND WEATHER

How long will humidity stay low?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How long will humidity stay low?"

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Class Acts

More Class Acts

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular