16-yr-old Sugar Land girl writes song for healthcare workers on the front lines

SUGAR LAND—16-year-old Lilith Max has been spending her days in quarantine at her home studio in Sugar Land.

In between finishing the semester in virtual school, she has been recording and producing music. Her latest single, “Hold On” is a tribute to all the healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Morning Dose’s Maggie Flecknoe caught up with Max at her Sugar Land home studio, where she discussed her inspiration for the song and performed.

For more on Lilith Max and her music, please visit: http://lilith-max.com/