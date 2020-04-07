Attack Poverty sets up drive-thru distribution centers in most under-served areas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND – As the COVID-19 crisis continues charities throughout our area are helping those in need.

Attack Poverty is making sure that families continue to get meals and other resources. The non-profit has transformed its neighborhood locations into distribution centers for much-needed items.

Using a “drive-thru” approach, residents get a scheduled time to come and receive the products that they need. These distribution sites will provide families with essential items during the pandemic, including non-perishable food, cleaning supplies, toilet paper, and resources for children.

In just the past week, Attack Poverty has served around 29,000 people in our area.

To receive or give help, please visit: https://attackpoverty.org/covid-19/