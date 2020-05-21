Axelrad to host Houston’s 1st drive-in rooftop concert

MIDTOWN – If you have been missing live music during the coronavirus pandemic, Axelrad has just the thing for you! The beer garden in Midtown is hosting Houston’s first-ever drive-in rooftop concert on Saturday, May 23rd.

“We are having an extreme social-distance drive-in concert on top of our building,” said Axelrad Partner, Monte Large. “We’ve always strive to support local performers. Especially, right now because no one is performing. We really wanted customers to see live performances as much as they could.”

Axelrad has collaborated with Wonky Power Live to host the socially distant drive-in concert live from their rooftop. Houston-based psych rockers Flower Graves, with opening act El Lago, will perform on the rooftop with sound broadcast via FM transmitter to guests in their cars. In addition, a live video stream for those not joining in person will be available via Axelrad’s livestreaming website at www.axelrad.io.

The concert is sold out with proceeds going directly to the bands, Axelrad staff, and a portion going to the Houston Arts Alliance and the Houston Music Foundation.

Axelrad’s owners plan to use this initial concert as a test, with the hope that they can continue to host rooftop drive-in concerts for as long as is necessary during the coronavirus pandemic.

Axelrad is remaining closed for the time being but will continue to host an ongoing schedule of virtual entertainment Thursday through Sunday via Axelradio its livestreaming video music channel, featuring a selection of live music and DJs streaming online at www.axelrad.io.

