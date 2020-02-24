BBQ 101: BrisketU offers crash course for aspiring pitmasters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rodeo cook-off season is underway! But why not learn how to have your own BBQ cook-off at home?

Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe enrolled at BrisketU where experienced pitmasters teach the ins and outs of smoking the perfect brisket. From picking the perfect meat and wood, to trimming the fat and seasoning it just right, BrisketU gives a crash course in it all!

Best part, the classes are taught at local breweries, like True Anomaly Brewing Company.

Each class is three hours long and will cost you $74 each. But the taste of the amazing BBQ you’ll learn to make, is priceless. Not to mention, you also earn a diploma to show off at your own cookoff.