Be an Astronaut: Houston ISD Hosts Aerospace & Aviation Day

“Be an Astronaut”! Houston ISD’s 6th Annual Aerospace and Aviation Day encourages students to be that and so much more!

Over 500 Houston ISD elementary and middle school students will attend the special day at Wesley Elementary.

It was founded by Crystal Williams, a former HISD teacher now NASA Instructional Coach, to engage and inspire our youth through STEM and to promote aerospace and aviation as a viable career path with an excellent future job market.

NASA, Lone Star Flight Museum, and others have partnered to bring the students hands on learning experiences.