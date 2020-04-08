BEAR in need of critical supplies for CPS children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON – Unfortunately, child abuse does not stop in the middle of a world health crisis. Now, more than ever, children in Child Protective Services need the bare necessities.

That’s where the non-profit, BEAR steps in. BEAR, which stands for Be A Resource, helps thousands of abused and neglected children in the Greater Houston area. They rely on donations to keep the BEAR room, located off TC Jester, stocked.

CPS case workers come to the BEAR room for things like diapers and baby formula, along with toys and games to keep kids occupied. They then deliver the items to families in need.

Right now, CPS case workers and foster parents are having the hardest time finding three main items. “Diapers, baby wipes and formula,” said BEAR Executive Director Tammy Hetmaniak.

To help ensure that their shelves remain full, please consider giving:

You can drop off donations at the BEAR warehouse located at: 3572 E TC Jester Blvd., Houston, TX 77018.

You can also donate funds or shop on BEAR’s AMAZON Wish List.

For more information on BEAR, please visit: https://bearesourcehouston.org/