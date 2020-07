HOUSTON – Like most organizations Big Brothers Big Sisters has had to adapt during the coronavirus pandemic. The biggest change is that mentoring has gone virtual.

CW39’s Maggie Flecknoe sat down with Darryl Blackburn, a former Little Brother who is now a Big Brother and Board Member. He talks about the importance of mentoring youth, especially during this time.

For more on Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Houston, please visit: www.bbbstx.org