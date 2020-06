HOUSTON – Supporting the mission of inclusion and social justice, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Houston needs mentors for its 700 minority “Littles”.

CW39’s Maggie Flecknoe sat down with Darryl Blackburn, a former Little Brother who is now a Big Brother and Board Member. He talks about the importance of mentoring youth, especially ones of color.

For more on Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Houston, please visit: www.bbbstx.org