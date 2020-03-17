Blood Collections Decline due to COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The coronavirus scare has caused the grocery store shelves to empty and unfortunately our blood shelves, too. The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is urging individuals to make and keep blood donation appointments and organized blood drives to ensure a steady supply of blood.

There’s especially a vital need for O+ and O- red cells.

The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center assures healthy people that it is SAFE to donate despite the coronavirus.

For more information regarding to donating and COVID-19, please visit http://www.giveblood.org/mythbusters-the-truth-about-coronavirus-(covid-19)/.

For more information or to help save lives, visit giveblood.org.