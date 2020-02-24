BrisketU teaches you how to become backyard pitmaster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rodeo cook-off season is underway! But why not learn how to have your own BBQ cook-off at home?

Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe enrolled at BrisketU where experienced pitmasters teach the ins and outs of smoking the perfect brisket.

Best part, the classes are taught at local breweries, like True Anomaly Brewing Company.

Each class is three hours long and will cost you $74 each. But the taste of the amazing BBQ you’ll learn to make, is priceless.

For more on Maggie's experience watch the Facebook Live below: