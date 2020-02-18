Camp Hope offers safe place to heal & recover for veterans with PTSD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The PTSD Foundation of America is on a mission to bring hope and healing to combat veterans and their families. It opened Camp Hope, here in Houston, in 2012. In addition to temporary housing, Camp Hope offers a minimum of a 5 month program that includes a 1 month transitional program. It provides intensive peer support and mentoring for those affected by combat-related post-traumatic stress disorder.

Shane Hawthorne went from becoming a resident at Camp Hope, to a Program Assistant Manager. He credits Camp Hope for helping him and his family overcome homelessness and addiction.

If you or veteran you know suffers from PTSD, please call the PTSD Veteran Line: 1-877-717-PTSD (7873). It's available 24/7.