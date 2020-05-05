Celebrate Cinco de Mayo safely during COVID-19 at Picos Restaurant

HOUSTON – Cinco de Mayo is usually a day of celebration and large social gatherings. However, this year things look a lot different amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But, if you are still looking to celebrate Arnaldo Richards’ Picos, one of Houston’s beloved Mexican restaurants, is ready to serve its customers safely.

Picos has a much different look, since reopening on May 1st under Phase 1 of Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order to allow restaurants to have dine-in service.

The tables are more than six feet apart and each seating area is marked off by tape. The bar area is now enclosed with custom-fit plexiglass and partitions to protect customers and staff.

Picos is also limiting it to 74 dine-in guests, 25 percent of its 298 capacity.

All the staff is wearing masks and gloves and has their temperature taken before starting their shift. There are hand sanitizing stations throughout the restaurant. They are even selling masks.

Monica Richards, Chief Marketing Officer and Beverage Director at Picos, says they are more than prepared to serve their customers of 36 years.

“We really just had to decide whether we were ready or not to take the extra steps to keep everyone safe. This is an example of what 36 years of experience, my father has. And realize that times are changing,” said Richards.

Richards was quite emotional when talking about seeing her first customer in the restaurant since re-opening, “It was heaven. Especially after weeks of not being able to explain to my staff what was going to happen next, because no one knew.”

Fortunately, Picos was able to hire back all its staff and is hiring.

“Now since our curbside is doing so great, I have room to take on more. So, if anybody’s looking for a job come see me,” said Richards.

As far as Cinco de Mayo specials, Picos is offering $6 el Jimador Tequila shots in the restaurant and to go. Along with taco specials.

For more information on dine-in or free delivery or curbside pick-up, visit here: https://www.picos.net/