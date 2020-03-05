Check out the exciting and extreme new attractions at RodeoHouston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has unveiled some exciting and extreme new attractions. Morning Dose’s Maggie Flecknoe checked some of them out.

Extreme Dogs

This amazing dog show features rescue dogs and includes all your favorite dog sports like agility, dock diving, high jump, weave pole racing, disc and tricks with a brilliant cast. The Extreme Dogs show will be located outdoors in The Junction.



Born to Buck®

The Mare and Foal presentation became a RodeoHouston fan-favorite when it debuted in NRG Stadium in 2017, featuring a special tribute that showcases generations of bucking horses and celebrates their athleticism and importance to the sport, and to the cowboys and cowgirls who treat them like family. The Born to Buck exhibit, located in The Junction, will allow Rodeo fans to see these special animal athletes up close and gain a better understanding of their lives inside and outside of the Rodeo arena.

RodeoHouston runs through March 22nd at NRG Park