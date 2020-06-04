Children’s Museum Houston reopens Friday, one of first in the nation

MUSEUM DISTRICT – Imagination, curiosity, creativity, and inspiration are not cancelled! The Children’s Museum Houston is reopening Friday, June 5th, after temporarily closing for nearly three months due to COVID19. The Museum will be among the first children’s museums in the nation to reopen.

Following CDC, state, and local guidelines, the Museum reinvented the visitor experience using outside-of-the-box thinking to continue to provide a safe and imaginative place for learning.

“We have replaced hands on with minds on excitement,” said Public Relations & Promotions Director, Henry Yau.

Nearly 50 hands-on components have been removed from the Museum. Now, visitors will follow a scavenger hunt.

“It takes you through nine different zones of the museum, while keeping physical distance from other families,” said Yau.

Upon entering the Museum visitors will have their temperature checked. Anyone over the age of two is required to wear masks.

Staff is also required to get their temperature checked before work and wear a mask.

New installations to keep visitors safe include sneeze guards, hand sanitizing stations, hand sanitizing bars at entry, HEPA filters, and additional UV lights in air ducts.

In order to visit the Museum, you must purchase a ticket online. In order to maintain a reduced capacity of 20%, entry and exit times are pre-reserved.

There are also new hours at the Museum, Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Free Family Night Thursdays will kick off on June 11th.

For families who don’t feel comfortable visiting, the museum continues to offer daily virtual learning broadcast on its social media platforms.

For more information, please visit www.cmhouston.org or call (713) 522-1138.