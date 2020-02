Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Houston prepare to enter a world of underwater wonder and aquatic attractions! The first-ever traveling water circus has made its way to the greater Houston area. Cirque Italia will be at Houston Premiem Outlets in Cypress from Feb. 20 - Feb. 23, 2020.

Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe goes on a guided behind-the-scenes tour of the show meeting circus organizers and performers as well as enjoying an exclusive peek of their most mesmerizing acts.