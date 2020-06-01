Clip Back In: RYDE Houston spin studio reopens with new safety precautions

HOUSTON – “RYDE On!” 11 weeks after closing its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, RYDE Houston spin studio is back open, and they could not be more excited to welcome customers!

“The energy in the studio is just incredible,” said RYDE Houston co-founder, Ashley Gooch. “The instructors are excited, the front desk is excited to welcome people, and the riders are excited.”

Most importantly, Gooch says it is safe for customers to come back. “We could have opened on May 18th when the Governor said we could, but we really just wanted to take our time and make sure that we were ready to welcome everyone back in a safe way. And we are confident that we are ready to do so,” said Gooch.

Changes have had to be made inside of the studio including contact-free check-in and smaller class sizes.

“We have about 12 bikes instead of 50 and they’re six feet apart to accommodate social distancing,” said Gooch. “But the nice thing is that we still have a lot of classes on our schedule.”

Not to mention they are opening their downtown location on June 8th.

Also, RYDE Houston is now offering virtual classes and bike rentals. “We are filming classes in studio and streaming them online. You also have an opportunity to rent one of our bikes and we will deliver it to your door,” said RYDE Houston instructor and manager, Jessica Feist. “We’ve also been teaching a 30-minute HIIT workout, that’s available for free on our Instagram page.”

In addition, to all the classes RYDE Houston is offering to the community, they are also hiring. Those interested can apply at www.letsryde.com.

For more information on classes, visit www.letsryde.com or download the RYDE Houston app.